Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide：详解 Nike x Hyperice 恢复拖鞋

The Hyperslide can benefit anyone who spends long hours on their feet, including elite and everyday athletes coming off training or competition, runners and those managing travel, work and everyday movement.

The combination of cushioning, heat and vibration technology allows the recovery process to start instantly. “It’s the combination that stands out,” says Virgil van Dijk, Nike and Hyperice athlete. “The Hyperice heat and vibration help my feet recover as quickly as possible, while the Nike Air Zoom cushioning makes it feel incredibly comfortable.”

The Hyperslide is the first of its kind, delivering premier recovery technology and support for wearers. “Our partnership with Nike has always been driven by a shared commitment to innovation for the athlete,” says Anthony Katz, the founder of Hyperice. “With the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide, we’re making premium recovery more accessible than ever, combining Nike’s iconic footwear expertise with Hyperice technology to help people recover smarter with every step.”