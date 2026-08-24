Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide：详解 Nike x Hyperice 恢复拖鞋

Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: The Nike x Hyperice Recovery Slide, Explained
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The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide is a recovery slide that combines low-profile Nike Air Zoom cushioning with Hyperice heat-and-vibration technology. The Nike Hyperslide is designed to help reduce tension and promote relaxation in the feet after training, competition or a long day. The second innovation from the Nike x Hyperice partnership, it launches September 29, 2026, on nike.com. Here’s how the Hyperslide works, who it’s for and what to know before it drops.
Quick Takeaways:
- The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide is a recovery slide from Nike's partnership with wellness technology brand Hyperice.
- The Hyperslide has a removable, magnetic pod in the adjustable strap that delivers targeted heat and vibration massage across the top of the foot.
- The Hyperslide offers three levels of heat and three levels of vibration, controlled on-pod or through the Hyperice app.
- A full-length Nike Air Zoom sole provides soft, responsive cushioning for everyday wear.
- The slide can be worn with or without the pod.
- The Hyperslide follows the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot as the partnership’s second recovery innovation.
What Is the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide?
The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide is a recovery slide that delivers Nike Air Zoom cushioning with Hyperice’s heat and vibration technology. The slide can be worn anywhere, offering recovery on the go. It’s made with premium materials and comes in classic, neutral colorways for everyday wear.
How the Hyperslide Works
The Hyperslide has several hidden superpowers in a sleek, recovery-forward design.
- A removable magnetic Hyperslide Pod is housed in the adjustable strap.
- The pod delivers three levels of heat, reaching up to 117 degrees Fahrenheit.
- The pod offers three vibration intensities and runs 15-minute recovery cycles.
- Users can adjust the settings directly on the pod or via the Hyperice app to help ease muscle soreness and support recovery.
- A full-length Nike Air Zoom sole provides a soft, responsive feel underfoot.
- The Hyperslide can also be worn pod-free.
Who the Hyperslide Is For
The Hyperslide can benefit anyone who spends long hours on their feet, including elite and everyday athletes coming off training or competition, runners and those managing travel, work and everyday movement.
The combination of cushioning, heat and vibration technology allows the recovery process to start instantly. “It’s the combination that stands out,” says Virgil van Dijk, Nike and Hyperice athlete. “The Hyperice heat and vibration help my feet recover as quickly as possible, while the Nike Air Zoom cushioning makes it feel incredibly comfortable.”
The Hyperslide is the first of its kind, delivering premier recovery technology and support for wearers. “Our partnership with Nike has always been driven by a shared commitment to innovation for the athlete,” says Anthony Katz, the founder of Hyperice. “With the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide, we’re making premium recovery more accessible than ever, combining Nike’s iconic footwear expertise with Hyperice technology to help people recover smarter with every step.”
The Nike x Hyperice Partnership
The Hyperslide is the second innovation in the Nike x Hyperice partnership. It follows the Hyperboot, a sleek, wearable tool that delivers heat and dynamic air compression technology to support ankle mobility, flexibility and movement before training or competition.
When and Where to Buy the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide
The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide launches September 29, 2026, on nike.com, hyperice.com and at select retail locations.
FAQ
What is the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide?
The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide is a new innovation from Nike and Hyperice, delivering recovery technology directly from a wearable slide. The Hyperslide offers wearers heat and vibration from a specialized pod hidden in the adjustable trap. A full-length Nike Air Zoom sole provides cushioning and support from below.
How does the Hyperslide Pod work?
The Hyperslide Pod connects to the Hyperslide via magnet and provides targeted heat and vibration massage across the top of the foot. Wearers can adjust the settings directly on the pod or through the Hyperice app.
Can you wear the Hyperslide without the pod?
Yes, you can wear the Hyperslide without the pod. The pod is removable and connects to the Hyperslide’s adjustable strap using magnets.
How do you control the heat and vibration settings?
You have options to control the heat and vibration settings on the Hyperslide: on-pod controls and Hyperice app settings.
Does the Hyperslide work with the Hyperice app?
Yes, the Hyperslide works with the Hyperice app, allowing you to control your slides in the same spot as your other Hyperice recovery tools.
When does the Nike Hyperslide come out?
The Hyperslide will be available beginning on September 29, 2026.
Where can I buy the Air Zoom Hyperslide?
The Hyperslide will be available on nike.com, hyperice.com and at select retail locations globally.
Is the Hyperslide only for athletes?
Anyone can benefit from the Hyperslide’s recovery technology. That includes both everyday and elite athletes, as well as people who travel or who spend long days on their feet.
What is the Nike x Hyperice partnership?
The Nike x Hyperice partnership is an ongoing collaboration between Nike and Hyperice to create wearable wellness gear. To date, the partnership has produced the Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot and the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide.