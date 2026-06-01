Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 和 Vapor 17：发布日期、科技与差异

Speed has always been the point of the Mercurial. But speed, it turns out, isn’t one thing. There's the speed of a winger burning down the channel in open space. Then there's the speed of a midfielder who vanishes in tight spaces, turning one way then another before anyone can track them.

Both are fast. Both are devastating. And starting June 2026, there’s a Mercurial built specifically for each.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 and Mercurial Vapor 17 represent the most significant just split in the Mercurial franchise in nearly a decade. Different uppers. Different plates. Different purposes. Together, they cover two dimensions of speed and make it easier than ever to choose the soccer cleat built for how you play.

“We saw a critical nuance where athletes are being selected between either having speed over bigger distances or having exceptional qualities in smaller areas,” Odi Nimako, Director of Product Management for Nike Football, said. “That led to a very sharp distinction between Vapor and Superfly.”