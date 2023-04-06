塞雷娜·威廉姆斯设计团队系列简介

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection
The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Each year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next generation of talent. The result? Game-changing work and a brighter future for design. See the SWDC collection.
Bold Botanicals
Taking note of Serena’s love for prints, the Serena Williams Design Crew Designer Juan Huerta infused bold botanical graphics throughout many of the pieces of this collection.
“We added the floral prints to give Serena her flowers while she still plays.”
Juan Huerta
Designer for Serena Williams Design Crew
Braided by Chaise Jones, the model’s hairstyle served as a nod to Serena’s iconic beads and consistent intention to share her heritage ad show up as her most authentic self.
Fit for a Queen
Gold metallic details and intricate lace patterns serve as a nod to Serena’s legacy, while the crown detail on the tongue tab is a nod to the Queen’s regal reign.
“Gold is one of the elements we wanted to tie in, not only in apparel, but also in the footwear.”
Emiko McCoy
Designer for Serena Williams Design Crew
Classic and Clean
Staying true to the classic silhouette, designer Mika Osoro maintained the sought-after clean aesthetic of the Air Force 1. Monochromatic and adorned with embossed patterns, the Serena Williams Design Crew Collection provides a fresh take on the storied staple.
“I loved the clean feel of the original so I wanted to keep that vibe and used texture to tell the story with an embossed design.”
Mika Osoro
Designer for Serena Williams Design Crew
The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Each year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next generation of talent. The result? Game-changing work and a brighter future for design.